Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2009

The Guidelines are recommendations to international business for conduct in such areas as labour, environment, consumer protection and the fight against corruption. The recommendations are made by the adhering governments and, although not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance. This Annual Report provides an account of the actions taken by the 41 adhering governments over the 12 months to June 2009 to enhance the contribution of the Guidelines to the improved functioning of the global economy. In nine years, the Guidelines have consolidated their position as one of the world's principal corporate responsibility instruments

This edition focuses on consumer empowerment and responsible business conduct, notably the positive impact responsible consumers can exercise on international business behaviour through their purchasing decisions and OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises’ role in promoting and protecting consumer interests. Special attention is given to supply chains, financial institutions and climate change.