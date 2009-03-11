Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2008

The Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are recommendations to international businesses on conduct in such areas as labour, the environment, consumer protection and the fight against corruption. The recommendations are made by the adhering governments and, although they are not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance. Part I of this Annual Report provides an account of the actions the 41 adhering governments have taken over the 12 months to June 2008 to enhance the contribution of the Guidelines to the improved functioning of the global economy. Part II of this Annual Report highlights key findings of the High-Level OECD-ILO Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility.

Did you know? As of June 2008, 104,000 Web sites referred to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, compared with 25,000 five years earlier.