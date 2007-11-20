Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2007

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are recommendations to international business for conduct in such areas as labour, environment, consumer protection and the fight against corruption. The recommendations are made by the adhering governments and, although not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance. This Annual Report provides an account of the actions the 39 adhering governments have taken over the 12 months to June 2007 to enhance the contribution of the Guidelines to the improved functioning of the global economy. This edition of the annual report focuses on corporate responsibility in the financial sector.