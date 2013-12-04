Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2013

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises aim to help businesses meet the challenge of acting responsibly in any country they operate by providing a global framework for responsible conduct covering all areas of business ethics. While observance of the Guidelines by enterprises is voluntary and not legally enforceable, adhering governments are committed to promoting their observance among enterprises. This Annual Report describes what adhering governments have done to live up to their commitment over the 12 months to June 2013 . In particular it highlights the mediation and consensus building activities promoted by National Contact Points, the Guidelines' implementation mechanism set up by adhering governments. It includes a copy of the current edition of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.