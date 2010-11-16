Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2010

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are recommendations to international business for conduct in such areas as human rights, labour, environment, consumer protection, the fight against corruption and taxation. The recommendations are made by the adhering governments and, although not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance.

This Annual Report provides an account of the actions taken by the 42 adhering governments over the 12 months to June 2010 to enhance the contribution of the Guidelines to the improved functioning of the global economy.



Ten years after the 2000 revision of the Guidelines, work is starting on an update of the Guidelines to ensure their continued role as a leading international instrument for the promotion of responsible business conduct. This edition focuses on three core issues for consideration during the update: supply chains, human rights, and climate change.