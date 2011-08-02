Skip to main content
OECD Extended Regional Typology

The Economic Performance of Remote Rural Regions
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6z83tw7f4-en
Monica Brezzi, Lewis Dijkstra, Vicente Ruiz
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Brezzi, M., L. Dijkstra and V. Ruiz (2011), “OECD Extended Regional Typology: The Economic Performance of Remote Rural Regions”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2011/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6z83tw7f4-en.
