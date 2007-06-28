The OECD Communications Outlook provides an extensive range of indicators for different types of communications networks and compares performance indicators such as revenue, investment, employment and prices for service throughout the OECD area. These indicators are essential for industry and for regulators who use benchmarking to evaluate policy performance. This book is based on data from the OECD Telecommunications Database 2007, which provides time series for OECD countries from 1980 to 2005. Readers of the OECD Communications Outlook 2007 e-book will find a URL that provides online access to the OECD Telecommunications Database 2007. Graphics and tables in all editions include StatLinks, URLs linking to spreadsheets containing the underlying data.
OECD Communications Outlook 2007
Report
OECD Communications Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2013
-
8 July 2011
-
10 August 2009
-
24 August 2005
-
27 May 2003
-
2 May 2001
-
16 March 1999
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Report15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper13 September 2023
-
6 July 2023
-
Working paper24 October 2022