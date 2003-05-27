The OECD Communications Outlook 2003 contains the most recent comparable data on the communications sector and on policy frameworks in OECD countries. It analyses major changes and trends in the communications sector and highlights the impact of four years of competition on the many OECD countries that fully opened their markets to competition in 1998. A broad array of indicators permits tracking communications network development and comparing performance on revenue, investment, employment, and service prices throughout the OECD area.