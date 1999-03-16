OECD Communications Outlook 1999

The OECD Communications Outlook presents the most recent comparable data on the performance of the communications sector in OECD countries and on their policy frameworks. The 1999 edition examines the major changes and future trends in the telecommunications industry and explores developments in fast-moving areas such as the Internet, broadcasting and cable television. Apart from an extensive range of indicators for the development of different communications networks and companies, the OECD Communications Outlook also compares revenues, investment, employment and prices for services throughout the OECD area.





