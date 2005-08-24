The OECD Communications Outlook 2005 presents the most recent comparable data on the performance of the communication sector and policy frameworks in OECD countries. The data provided in this report map the six years of competition for many OECD countries that fully opened their market to competition in 1998. The 2005 edition also analyses the communications sector over the years following the "dotcom bubble" crisis and explores future developments. The OECD Communications Outlook provides an extensive range of indicators for the development of different communications networks and compares performance indicators such as revenue, investment, employment and prices for service throughout the OECD area.
OECD Communications Outlook 2005
Report
OECD Communications Outlook
Abstract
