The OECD Communications Outlook 2001 presents the most recent comparable data on the performance of the communication sector in OECD countries and on their policy frameworks. The data provided in this report map the first two years of competition for many OECD countries that fully opened their market to competition in 1998. The 2001 edition analyses major changes and trends in the communications sector and explores future developments. The OECD Communications Outlook provides an extensive range of indicators for the development of different communications networks and compares performance indicators, such as revenue, investment, employment and prices for service throughout the OECD area.
OECD Communications Outlook 2001
Report
OECD Communications Outlook
Abstract
