This eleventh edition of the OECD Communications Outlook covers developments such as the emergence of next generation access (NGA) networks and the imminent exhaustion of unallocated IPv4 addresses, and aims to provide an overview of efforts on the part of countries to promote competition and foster innovation in communication markets through regulation. It also examines the issues surrounding broadcasting markets, Internet infrastructure, communications expenditure and use by households and businesses, and trends in trade in telecommunications services. It finds that the communications sector has emerged from the global financial crisis (GFC) with a resilience and underlying strength reflecting its critical role in today’s economies.
OECD Communications Outlook 2011
Report
OECD Communications Outlook
Abstract
