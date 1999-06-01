Confronted with a growing need for educational buildings and a significant lack of funds, Belgium’s Flemish Community carried out an inquiry into building needs at all levels of education. This article concentrates on the methodology used for the inquiry, the findings and the consequences for Flemish educational building policy.
Needs Analysis in Belgium's Flemish Community
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
