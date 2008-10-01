In presenting this case study of an innovative school building in Scotland, the author describes its unique design features, conveys the viewpoints of the users, client and design team, and reveals the lessons learned. Dalry Primary, North Ayrshire Introduction Dalry Primary School in North Ayshire is the latest case study featured on the Scottish Government’s website. By April 2009, the website will provide 32 case studies of recently completed nursery, primary and secondary school buildings in Scotland. The purpose is to highlight good practice and demonstrate different approaches to school design issues to help inform local authorities and others involved in the planning, briefing and design of school estate projects. Dalry Primary is a unique project involving the close collaboration of artists, architects and the county’s council in designing and realising a new concept in primary school building. The whole school is designed as a learning prototype, offering multiple opportunities to engage with different organisational and teaching methods, utilising or modifying the facilities and spaces. It does not impose directions or solutions, but offers them as options.
Dalry Primary – An Innovative Scottish Case Study
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
