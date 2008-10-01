Open plan schools have been largely contested in Portugal; many teachers, administrators and even parents consider this model of schooling inappropriate and therefore a failure. Recently however the Escola da Ponte, one of the open plan schools that has survived, was recognised as one of the country’s most innovative educational facilities. Curiously, one of the main reasons for the school’s “success”, in the opinion of its teaching staff, is precisely the open space design.
Open Plan Schools in Portugal
Failure or Innovation?
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
