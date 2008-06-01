Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Special Primary School Complex in the United Kingdom

Booker Park
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241362506786
Authors
Mark Robinson
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Robinson, M. (2008), “Special Primary School Complex in the United Kingdom: Booker Park”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2008/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241362506786.
Go to top