Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Work on Future Educational Environments

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235174702321
Authors
Henno Theisens, Francisco Benavides, Hanna Dumont
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Theisens, H., F. Benavides and H. Dumont (2008), “OECD Work on Future Educational Environments”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2008/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235174702321.
Go to top