Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

A Second Chance School in Hungary

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234332543522
Authors
László Limbacher
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Limbacher, L. (2008), “A Second Chance School in Hungary”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2008/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234332543522.
Go to top