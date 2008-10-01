A Second Chance School in Hungary

Hungary’s Belvárosi Tanoda Secondary School offers an informal, flexible environment and alternative teaching methods for students who have had problems in other schools. The Belvárosi Tanoda (which translates as downtown school) is a second chance school for students who have dropped out of upper secondary education. It has been providing alternative education for 16- to 25-year-olds since 1990. While most Hungarian schools are run by their local government, Belvárosi Tanoda is maintained by a private foundation, with the state covering about half of its operating costs. The school charges no tuition fees since most of its students are in financial need.