Navigating Towards Cleaner Maritime Shipping

This report analyses future energy-use in the shipping sector of the Nordic region. It centres on pathways that could allow the Nordic shipping sector to meet energy and environmental policy goals, including energy diversification, cutting air pollution and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It details the feasible technology options currently available, the status of their adoption and government plans aimed at influencing future developments in this sector. Finally, it assesses implications for policy making for a rapid transition to cleaner maritime shipping. The Nordic region is pioneering efforts to reduce the environmental impact of maritime shipping, making the findings of this report relevant around the globe.