Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

National and Sectoral GHG Mitigation Potential

A Comparison Across Models
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k453xgpqp9w-en
Authors
Christa Clapp, Katia Karousakis, Barbara Buchner, Jean Château
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Clapp, C. et al. (2009), “National and Sectoral GHG Mitigation Potential: A Comparison Across Models”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2009/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k453xgpqp9w-en.
Go to top