This analysis of the 2020 OECD multidimensional fragility framework is a background paper for States of Fragility 2020. It provides a snapshot of the state of fragility in the world today, paying particular attention to the 57 fragile contexts on the framework. The paper starts by unpacking the heterogeneity among fragile contexts. It then reviews the layers, trajectories and clusters of fragility. Thinking in systems, and the states of fragility within systems, provides a conceptual foundation to interpret this analysis and guide targeted and differentiated approaches to engagement in fragile contexts. Focusing international policy attention on these fragile contexts is important to ensure sustainable development progress that leaves no one behind.
Multidimensional fragility in 2020
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Abstract
