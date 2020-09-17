Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Multidimensional fragility in 2020

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b4fbdd27-en
Authors
Harsh Desai, Erik Forsberg
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Desai, H. and E. Forsberg (2020), “Multidimensional fragility in 2020”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 79, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b4fbdd27-en.
Go to top