The ongoing development of Slovakia’s motorway network has prompted efforts to improve project selection and infrastructure governance more generally. This report reviews Slovakia’s approach to estimating motorway construction costs in the light of international practices. The accuracy of cost estimates at different project development stages affects the selection of projects, budget planning, or the bidding for the project. This report offers a broad range of measures that can advance the accuracy of estimates.
Motorway Cost Estimation Review
The Case of Slovakia
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
20 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
1 February 2024