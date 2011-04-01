Demographic trends worldwide indicate significant increases in the number of older people in the population in the coming years. There is a close link between age and disability, and the longer people live the more likely they are to become disabled to some degree. Disability takes many forms: physical, sensory and cognitive and all potentially affect people’s ability to go out and about independently.
Mobility: Rights, Obligations and Equity in an Ageing Society
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
