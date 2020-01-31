This paper discusses whether changes in mobility practices affect value of travel time savings. It considers the relationship between the theory of the value of time and its practical application in traffic models and cost-benefit analysis. The discussion covers the need to distinguish variations in utility due to changes in the quantity and quality of time spent in travelling, the relationships between changes in value of time and mobility practices and between collective and individual values of time.
Mobility Practices, Value of Time and Transport Appraisal
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
