  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mobilising evidence to enhance the effectiveness of child well-being policies

The role of knowledge brokers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/faeb9a0d-en
Authors
Stephane Jacobzone, Silvia Picalarga
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Jacobzone, S. and S. Picalarga (2023), “Mobilising evidence to enhance the effectiveness of child well-being policies: The role of knowledge brokers”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/faeb9a0d-en.
