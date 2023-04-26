Skip to main content
Mix and MaaS: Data Architecture for Mobility as a Service

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4272475b-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2023), “Mix and MaaS: Data Architecture for Mobility as a Service”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 113, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4272475b-en.
