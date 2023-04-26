This report develops a framework for data sharing between transport operators that enables them to better integrate transport services and move towards the creation of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platforms. The project also identifies the risks that come along with data sharing and how they can be minimised. It complements the ITF Corporate Partnership Board project “Reporting Mobility Data: Good Governance Principles and Practices”, which focuses on the issues public authorities must address when establishing data reporting policies by mobility operators to public authorities.
Mix and MaaS: Data Architecture for Mobility as a Service
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
