Micromobility offers cities an opportunity to address congestion, emissions and air quality. This report examines micromobility trends and reviews its benefits and social costs, with the aim to help develop governance frameworks and regulations that maximise the contribution of e-scooters, electric bikes and pedal bikes to more sustainable mobility and minimise any negative effects, particularly for pedestrians.
Micromobility, Equity and Sustainability
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
