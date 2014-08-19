Skip to main content
Metropolitan Governance of Transport and Land Use in Chicago

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzjs6lp65k-en
Authors
Olaf Merk
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Merk, O. (2014), “Metropolitan Governance of Transport and Land Use in Chicago”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzjs6lp65k-en.
