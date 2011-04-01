In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, both the private and public sectors face stringent constraints in funding for transport infrastructure investment and transport services. At the same time, economic recession highlights the social value of public support for disadvantaged users of transport services and more generally the importance of effective transport systems to efficient labour markets and access to jobs. This drives governments to focus anew on efficiency in the delivery of transport services and infrastructure investments and on efficient targeting of support for public transport. In developing economies these policy concerns are amplified by rapid urbanisation, which makes coordination of transport services across metropolitan areas imperative.
Meeting Society's Transport Needs under Tight Budgets
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024