Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring Integration and Urban Sustainability with Indicators

Monitoring Progress towards Integrated Public Transport
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eed27c9c-en
Authors
Zsuzsanna Olofsson, Karin Brundell Freij
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Olofsson, Z. and K. Brundell Freij (2017), “Measuring Integration and Urban Sustainability with Indicators: Monitoring Progress towards Integrated Public Transport”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eed27c9c-en.
Go to top