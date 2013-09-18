Skip to main content
Measuring and Valuing Convenience and Service Quality

A Review of Global Practices and Challenges from Mass Transit Operators and Railway Industries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z04gb6zs1-en
Authors
Richard Anderson, Benjamin Condry, Nicholas Findlay, Ruben Brage-Ardao, Haojie Li
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Anderson, R. et al. (2013), “Measuring and Valuing Convenience and Service Quality: A Review of Global Practices and Challenges from Mass Transit Operators and Railway Industries”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z04gb6zs1-en.
