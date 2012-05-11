Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measurement of National-Level Logistics Costs and Performance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv79pzkk-en
Authors
Karri Rantasila, Lauri Ojala
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rantasila, K. and L. Ojala (2012), “Measurement of National-Level Logistics Costs and Performance”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2012/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv79pzkk-en.
Go to top