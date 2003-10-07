Skip to main content
Measurement of Low Incomes and Poverty in A Perspective of International Comparisons

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/112854878327
Michael Förster
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Förster, M. (1994), “Measurement of Low Incomes and Poverty in A Perspective of International Comparisons”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/112854878327.
