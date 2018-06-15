Skip to main content
Maintaining the Momentum of Decentralisation in Ukraine

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264301436-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Multi-level Governance Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Maintaining the Momentum of Decentralisation in Ukraine, OECD Multi-level Governance Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264301436-en.
