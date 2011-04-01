Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Maintained Hypotheses and Questions in Search of Answers

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv94rmd1-en
Authors
Marc Gaudry, Emile Quinet
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Gaudry, M. and E. Quinet (2011), “Maintained Hypotheses and Questions in Search of Answers”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv94rmd1-en.
Go to top