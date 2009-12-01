Skip to main content
Long-Distance Bus Services in Europe

Concessions or Free Market?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3br9932-en
Authors
Didier van de Velde
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

van de Velde, D. (2009), “Long-Distance Bus Services in Europe: Concessions or Free Market?”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3br9932-en.
