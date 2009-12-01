This paper makes a review of the current situation in the interurban passenger transport market by coach in Europe, describing for a number of selected countries the regulatory setting, the main market actors, the main developments have taken place in the last decade or two and a number of resulting challenges, especially in terms of regulation. The paper starts with a chapter on country cases. The next chapter summarises the main facts and trends that appear out of this review. The last chapter draws a few conclusions.
Long-Distance Bus Services in Europe
Concessions or Free Market?
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Abstract
