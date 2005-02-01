Skip to main content
Living PSA and its Use in the Nuclear Safety Decision-making Process

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/046c9e76-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
CSNI Technical Opinion Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2005), “Living PSA and its Use in the Nuclear Safety Decision-making Process”, CSNI Technical Opinion Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/046c9e76-en.
