This paper, predominantly on the challenges for port development, in some important sense cannot help but also be about the deeper phenomena of structural change in the maritime industry and geographical shift. The main objective is to analyse the evolution of symptoms of change in the liner shipping industry within South America and more particularly on the West Coast, as these changes are direct drivers of port infrastructure and port system development, which is both economically interesting and a matter of serious policy significance in its own right.
Liner Shipping Markets, Networks and Strategies
The implications for Port Development on the West Coast of South America: The case of Chile
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
