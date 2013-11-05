Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Liner Shipping Markets, Networks and Strategies

The implications for Port Development on the West Coast of South America: The case of Chile
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rxq87wg-en
Authors
Gordon Wilmsmeier
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wilmsmeier, G. (2013), “Liner Shipping Markets, Networks and Strategies: The implications for Port Development on the West Coast of South America: The case of Chile”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rxq87wg-en.
Go to top