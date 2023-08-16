Life-cycle assessment of passenger transport

The report is the first comprehensive, India-specific analysis of urban passenger transport emissions using a life-cycle perspective. The life-cycle assessment (LCA) approach offers insights into how policy choices affect greenhouse gas emissions throughout vehicle and infrastructure development and use. The analysis shows that Indian cities must prioritise measures that shift private vehicle users to public transport. In addition, a transition to electric buses – preferably powered by 100% renewable energy – is needed. The report highlights the critical importance of analysing and understanding emissions levels through all life-cycle stages of transport services when taking public policy and investment decisions.