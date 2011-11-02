Skip to main content
Is the European Welfare State Really More Expensive?

Indicators on Social Spending, 1980-2012; and a Manual to the OECD Social Expenditure Database (SOCX)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg2d2d4pbf0-en
Authors
Willem Adema, Pauline Fron, Maxime Ladaique
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adema, W., P. Fron and M. Ladaique (2011), “Is the European Welfare State Really More Expensive?: Indicators on Social Spending, 1980-2012; and a Manual to the OECD Social Expenditure Database (SOCX)”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 124, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg2d2d4pbf0-en.
