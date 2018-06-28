Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investing in medication adherence improves health outcomes and health system efficiency

Adherence to medicines for diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8178962c-en
Authors
Rabia Khan, Karolina Socha-Dietrich
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Khan, R. and K. Socha-Dietrich (2018), “ Investing in medication adherence improves health outcomes and health system efficiency: Adherence to medicines for diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 105, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8178962c-en.
Go to top