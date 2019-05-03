Skip to main content
Invariance analyses in large-scale studies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/254738dd-en
Authors
Fons J. R. Van de Vijver, Francesco Avvisati, Eldad Davidov, Michael Eid, Jean-Paul Fox, Noémie Le Donné, Kimberley Lek, Bart Meuleman, Marco Paccagnella, Rens van de Schoot
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Van de Vijver, F. et al. (2019), “Invariance analyses in large-scale studies”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 201, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/254738dd-en.
