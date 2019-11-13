Skip to main content
Introducing Competition in the European Rail Sector

Insights for a Holistic Regulatory Assessment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/65ef09b3-en
Authors
Yves Crozet
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Crozet, Y. (2019), “Introducing Competition in the European Rail Sector: Insights for a Holistic Regulatory Assessment”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2019/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/65ef09b3-en.
