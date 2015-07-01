International Experiences on Public Transport Provision in Rural Areas

Demand-responsive transport is seen as one of the key options to meet public transport challenges in rural areas. Demand-responsive transport is considered particularly suitable for rural areas because of its flexibility, and ability to adapt to local needs. While on cost per trip basis it may be more expensive than ‘conventional’ public transport, experiences indicate a willingness for both car users and existing bus users to use these services at a higher fare than existing bus fares. However, demand-responsive services should be part of a broader, multimodal package of solutions, supplementing regular public transport services.