Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Internalisation of External Effects in European Freight Corridors

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46l8wpzf7b-en
Authors
Anna Mellin, Asa Wikberg, Inge Vierth, Rune Karlsson
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mellin, A. et al. (2013), “Internalisation of External Effects in European Freight Corridors”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46l8wpzf7b-en.
Go to top