Insurance Statistics Yearbook 2005

This publication provides annual information on insurance activities including: number of companies, number of employees, premiums by type of insurance, market share by foreign companies in each country, business written abroad, premiums in terms of risk destination (foreign or domestic risks), foreign and domestic investments, gross claims payments, gross operating expenses and commissions, OECD market share, penetration, density, and premiums per employee. Coverage is provided for all OECD countries from 1994 onwards. Data are presented in national currency values.