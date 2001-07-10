Insurance Statistics Yearbook 2001

This annual publication gathers major official insurance statistics for all OECD countries as well as Singapore which has an observer status to the OECD Insurance Committee. The reader is provided with information on the diverse activities of this industry and on international insurance market trends. The data, standardised as far as possible, cover the period 1992-1999. They are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible.