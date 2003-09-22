Insurance Statistics Yearbook 2003

This annual publication provides major official insurance statistics for all OECD countries as well as Singapore which has an observer status to the OECD Insurance Committee. The reader will find information on the diverse activities of this industry and on international insurance market trends. The data, which are standardised as far as possible, are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible. This publication is an essential tool for civil servants, businessmen and academics working in the insurance field.