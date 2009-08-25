This annual publication provides major official insurance statistics for all OECD countries including data on premiums collected, claims, and commissions by type of insurance; investments by type of investment; and numbers of companies and employees. The data, which are standardised as far as possible, are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible.
Insurance Statistics Yearbook 2009
Report
Insurance Statistics Yearbook
Abstract
