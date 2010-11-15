This annual publication provides major official insurance statistics for all OECD countries, including data on number of companies, number of employees, premiums by type of insurance, market share by foreign companies in each country, business written abroad, premiums in terms of risk destination (foreign or domestic risks), foreign and domestic investments, gross claims payments, gross operating expenses and commissions, OECD market share, penetration, density, and premiums per employee . Data are available for all OECD countries and Singapore. Data are presented in national currency values.
Insurance Statistics Yearbook 2010
Report
Insurance Statistics Yearbook
Abstract
